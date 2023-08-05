CJ lives forever in our hearts

Driving through a blizzard is never ideal. Driving through a blizzard with three young mountain lions is a whole other story.
It was Easter weekend in 2008. We got a call from USFWS that a mother mountain lion was killed by a car in the Jackson, Wyoming, area. Local residents kept an eye on her three cubs until officials arrived.
The recovery of the little siblings was successful. Working with their agency and the North Dakota State Veterinarian, Chahinkapa Zoo agreed to accept them and be their new home. The transfer was to take place at the half-distance between Wahpeton and Jackson. We met the officials outside of Mitchell, South Dakota.
I recall the officers proudly announcing that the cubs really like the liver they fed them. Tom and I exchanged glances, knowing that that decision was going to come back to us most aromatically in a couple hours. We had our eyes on the weather and started home.
The siblings traveled well in the kennels in the back seat of the pickup cab. Nosily and, of course, a little nervous, they cuddled together and finally fell asleep.
The snowfall and winds increased and soon we were in a snowstorm. Going 35 miles per hour with our precious cargo sitting right behind us was challenging enough without choosing to open the windows. In fact, we did roll them down when the cubs’ supper passed through them like … uhm… well, like liver. Not wanting to chill the little ones, we turned up the heat and drove the rest of the way. At 3 a.m., we pulled into the zoo to be greeted by the keeper team, who were waiting patiently for our new arrivals.
Through the years, Tom and I have transported many animals. It’s always very important and aways for a good reason. You know these little cubs as Cogla and CJ. Their sister, Mary, ended up at Pine Grove Zoo in Little Falls, Minnesota. It is with a heavy heart that I report that our beautiful and beloved CJ has loved his last days at Chahinkapa Zoo.
Animals typically live longer in captivity and often develop arthritis and other age-related disorders. Animal welfare is most important and CJ was put to rest on July 20. Thank you to the zookeepers, veterinarians, staff, and to the public for giving him 15 years of excellent love and care. Our regal and amazing CJ will live in our hearts forever.