CJ lives forever in our hearts
Photos Courtesy Kathy Diekman

Driving through a blizzard is never ideal. Driving through a blizzard with three young mountain lions is a whole other story.

It was Easter weekend in 2008. We got a call from USFWS that a mother mountain lion was killed by a car in the Jackson, Wyoming, area. Local residents kept an eye on her three cubs until officials arrived.

KATHY DIEKMAN is Chahinkapa Zoo director.

