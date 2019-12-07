I don’t hide much from my husband except when it comes to my car. It is typically an unkempt storage unit. Some of it is trash from a quick lunch or coffee cup. But, mostly it is a treasure of props, decorations, electrical cords and other items related to recent activities in our lives. Awhile back, Tom had cleaned the inside of my car as we were taking a short road trip. So I vowed to “keep it clean.”
Not so much. This week I knew we were exchanging vehicles for maintenance reasons. I ventured to the garage one evening to dive in to this unhappy job. And I tried to do so sneakily. As I did this chore I quietly brought items into our home to put them away. He truly did not notice until I opened my big mouth to reminisce about the holiday season so far due to these nice reminders I found in my car.
As I passed the living room where Tom was watching a movie, I could not help commenting on these events of the last few weeks. For example, I found the llama light necklace in the backseat and made a comment, “The parade was a lot of fun! I hope we do it every year.” Next, “I truly love going to Siena Court! It just makes my Christmas season to spend time with our friends there.”
Tom agreed. I added, “Jerry sent cookies back with us.” A short time after, “By the way the Crockpot is back on the counter if you need it for supper tomorrow. Oh! And also the blender has been found.” I kept yakking, “Hey, your brother was generous to give us those bottles of extra wine on Thanksgiving.” And “Remind me to mail the thank you letters from Wild Game Show Night”, “I need to get those books delivered hat I promise.”
On my last trip from the garage, I checked in one final time with Tom and asked, “How cold before carrots freeze?” At this point, Tom, expressionless and still focused straight ahead at the TV said, “Cleaning out your car?”
Oh well … so much for my covert operations.
Kathy Diekman
