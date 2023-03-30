It’s funny what you find in a house that’s been lived in by the same family for 45 years.

We’ve been cleaning out my parents’ house as my dad passed a few months ago and my mom has taken residency in The Leach Home. What we’ve discovered is just how difficult my parents found it to throw things away. My mom liked to have things around “just in case,” and my dad always felt that this item or that item may be a collectible someday. I’ll give you an example:



Chris DeVries is the Community Development Director for the city of Wahpeton. He can be reached at 701-591-2109 or chrisd@wahpeton.com.

Tags