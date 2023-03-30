It’s funny what you find in a house that’s been lived in by the same family for 45 years.
We’ve been cleaning out my parents’ house as my dad passed a few months ago and my mom has taken residency in The Leach Home. What we’ve discovered is just how difficult my parents found it to throw things away. My mom liked to have things around “just in case,” and my dad always felt that this item or that item may be a collectible someday. I’ll give you an example:
Y’all remember Knight Rider, the TV show with KITT, the coolest car ever (and I’ll argue that until I’m blue in the face)? I once had a model of KITT I put together probably 40 years ago. And even though the model itself is long, long gone, I found its box with the instructions and a few spare parts in my parents’ basement. Dad likely believed that the box itself might be worth something to someone someday.
There can be, however, good that comes from keeping things. Back in the day, my folks would put out a small village of cardboard houses at Christmas that had mini-lights and colored cellophane in the windows. As simple as that little 10-house village was, it was one of my favorite decorations. I don’t know why, it just was.
I hadn’t seen that village in decades when, low and behold, as I went through all the boxes in the basement I opened one and was ecstatic when I saw that the village was still there. The cardboard houses have seen better days and all the cellophane was broken, but I couldn’t care less. With a few little fixes and it’ll be part of my Christmas decorations in 2023.
One collection I was happy to take to my house was my dad’s Elvis Presley collectibles, a ceramic Graceland, plates from the King’s movies, CDs, DVDs and more. It was a great addition to my home theater.
My family, along with my sister’s family, have found things that we want to keep to remember my parents and the house we lived in for so long. It’s been sad at times, going through the house knowing we won’t be spending any more holidays or even Sunday dinners there anymore. But the good news is I’m able to start my own traditions with my family, and I’m looking forward to that.
And for those of you wondering, my mom is doing well at The Leach Home. It’s been a good fit for her and the staff has been very nice and helpful in making her feel welcome. One of the best purchases I’ve made recently is getting her an Amazon Echo Dot. She wanted to listen to music and I think that thing runs eight-to-ten hours a day. And by the way, she’s always up for visit if anyone is so inclined.
Oh, and don’t forget to download the new Wahpeton app I talked about in my last column. We’ve been getting good feedback and I think you’ll find it interesting and helpful.
CHRIS DEVRIESis the Community Development Director for the city of Wahpeton. He can be reached at 701-591-2109 or chrisd@wahpeton.com.
