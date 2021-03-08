The Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce will host Coffee with Legislators this Saturday, March 13 at the Red River Valley Room at NDSCS from 10-11:30 a.m. Please join us for a casual conversation about the current legislative session and any other issues affecting the State of North Dakota with Sen. Larry Luick, House Rep. Alisa Mitskog and House Rep. Cynthia Schreiber-Beck. 

Coffee with Legislators brings together community members and elected legislators from District 25 for deeper dialogue on issues that impact our area.  Members of the community are encouraged to ask questions on topics about the 2021 legislature. The event is free to the public. A Zoom link will also be set up for attendees to call in remotely with questions. 

For more information please follow our Facebook page. There will be information on this page regarding the Zoom link. You can also contact me at the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce or 701-642-8744 or lisa@wbchamber.net.

Lisa Kunkel is Executive Vice President of the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce.

