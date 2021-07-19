The Third Annual Borderline Chalkfest was held this last weekend in Wahpeton. The streets were filled with amazing art from 13 professional artists from all over the country including California, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Minnesota and nearly 40 amateur artists. It is estimated that over 2,000 people attended the two-day event.
Chalkfest is not only about watching talented professional artists create breathtaking art. Encouraging young people, families and amateur artists to come and explore the world of street art is a primary focus. Anyone can join in the fun. Many people showed up at the event and asked “how can we participate” and they were given a square and chalk and told to have fun. The supplies for this year’s amateur artists were made possible from the Driftwood Bar. Thank you for your generous donation.
Without our sponsors we would not be able to bring this event to our community. Thank you Driftwood Bar, Interstate Engineering, Hornstein Family Chiropractic, Scott’s Electric, Wahpeton Convention and Visitors Bureau, Chahinkapa Zoo, Jodi Henrickson - Edward Jones Financial, Moore Engineering, Red River Communications, Tiny Tykes Preschool and Daycare.
Events like this take a lot of manpower. I’d like to thank Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce board members, Jodi Hendrickson and Angela Cruff, and Twin Town Ambassadors, Amanda Crouse, Brittany Finnie, Carla Broadland, and Raychel Bertelsen for showing up and helping make this happen.
Again this year we choose a fan favorite professional and amateur artist. Visitors purchased marbles and placed them in buckets next to their favorite artists. This year’s Professional Artist Fan Favorite went to Gloria Ing from Los Angeles and the Amateur Artist Fan Favorite went to Rylee Montplaisir from Wahpeton.
Plans have already begun for the 2022 Fourth Annual Borderline Chalkfest. The event is free to the public and brings in visitors from all over the country. Follow the Borderline Chalkfest pages on Facebook and Instagram to see images from this year’s festival and also to keep up-to-date on plans being made for next year.
If you’d like more information on how you can help sponsor this free family-friendly event please contact me at lisa@wbchamber.net and I will be happy to send you information.
