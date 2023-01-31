Never a dull moment here at the Chamber. January flew by and now here we are gearing up for our 2022 Annual Meeting at noon on Feb. 9 at the City Brew Hall. Come celebrate an amazing 2022 and hear about all the wonderful things we have planned for 2023. We will also be giving out our annual business awards. Each year we recognize people and businesses in the community that truly make a difference. We will be announcing the winners of the Mark Were Community Service Award, Non-Profit of the Year, Chamber Service Award and Lifetime Achievement Business Award. Candidates for these awards were nominated by other businesses and the public and the winners were chosen by the WB Chamber Board of Directors.
Each year we also recognize the hard work put forth by our Twin Town Ambassadors. The Ambassadors receive points for their contributions throughout the year and we honor the top three at the Annual Meeting. Our Twin Town Ambassadors are active in doing business spotlights throughout the year and also for organizing the Mix & Mingle in October.
Thank you to Twin Town Villa for being our Corporate Sponsor for this event and also to Jodi Hendrickson from Edward Jones and Redemption Construction for being Award Sponsors. Your generosity makes events like this possible.
Galentines retail shopping event will be held Saturday, Feb. 11. Grab your favorite Galentine and head out to participating businesses for some great deals. Each business will be giving away a special Galentines prize so make sure you visit all the businesses for more chances to win.
On Saturday, Feb. 18, the Chamber will host Coffee with Legislators at the Red River Valley Room at NDSCS from 9:00 to 10:30. District 25 representatives will be on hand to answer questions from the public regarding upcoming legislative measures.
To keep up to date on what’s going on in the Twin Towns follow our Facebook page or check out our website at www.wbchamber.net. Thank you for supporting the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce and our community.
Lisa Kunkel is the Executive Vice President of the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce.