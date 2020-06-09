By Lisa Kunkel
Executive VP, Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce
With the announcement from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz last week allowing bars, restaurants, fitness centers and other Minnesota businesses to open to the public, it is beginning to feel like we are finally starting to turn to the corner.
I attended Blue Goose Days last weekend and it was obvious that people want to get out and want to enjoy what our area has to offer. There are baseball games being scheduled and summer recreational events being offered. The Chahinkapa Public Swimming Pool is open and once again we can join our friends for a meal at any of our wonderful area restaurants. This is all great news for our residents and our surrounding communities. However, it is evident that the aftermath of COVID-19 will be felt for months to years.
Businesses will struggle to recover from this financial setback and some will not even realize to what extent for some time yet. We are entering a recovery phase and how we react as a community will greatly impact what the Twin Towns will look like moving forward.
The Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce is here to support our community. One of our main goals is the revitalization of our local area. We are here to help promote your business and the events we offer are designed to bring exposure to our community to attract new businesses, which will in turn bring more job opportunities and help strengthen our area economy.
The chamber is a valuable tool for any business owner and an essential part of helping grow the Twin Towns. If your business is not a chamber member there has never been a better time to join. Your membership dollars go to fund events and programs that bring exposure to not only your business but to the entire Wahpeton Breckenridge area. When businesses thrive we all win.
For more information on becoming a chamber member feel free to contact Lisa at 701-642-8744 or lisa@wahpetonbreckenridgechamber.com. I will be happy to visit with you about how to become a member.
Let’s all do our best to support our community. Buy local, attend a local event, support our parks and recreational programs. Together we have the power to get us through this. Every time you take your family out for a meal at a local restaurant or shop at a Twin Town business you are contributing to the recovery of our community.
You can make a difference and with all of us doing our part we will continue to be Southern Valley Strong.
