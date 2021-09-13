Fall is officially here and I love the buzz that’s happening in the Twin Towns. The kids are back in school and there’s nothing like those Friday Night Lights to give you that hometown feel. It seems like our cities come alive once the trees start their magical transformation and people begin to close up their lake homes. We’re lucky to be able to have so many upcoming events to keep everyone busy and keep our community thriving.
Last weekend Breckenridge had their 23rd Annual Headwaters Day. It started with a fabulous parade that included firetrucks and floats. Personally, l felt that having the Breckenridge High School Marching Band take part was a real treat. The parade ended in Welles Memorial Park where the fun continued with a pancake feed by Just for Kix, a bouncy house sponsored by OSPTI and manned by several Breckenridge Cowboy football players, pony rides by Rachel Johnson of Foxhome, Minnesota, fire truck rides by the Breckenridge Fire Department, a rock climbing wall sponsored by the Breckenridge Police Department, music by Double A DJ and lots of vendor booths. The park was full of people taking in the festivities and enjoying a beautiful day.
Over the next several weeks there are many other opportunities for you to get out and experience everything the Twin Towns has to offer. Some of the events happening include the Wahpeton Fall Festival from Sept. 16-18, Wahpeton Fire Department Bull Bash on Sept. 18, NDSCS Homecoming and Twin Town Business Partners Java Jump on Sept. 25, and the Twin Town Ambassador Mix & Mingle on Oct. 14. These are just a few of the things happening in Wahpeton and Breckenridge in the coming weeks.
For a full list of events go to our website at www.wbchamber.net and click on the upcoming events tab. You can also check out the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber’s Facebook page. There we have links to all the information you need for each of these events.
