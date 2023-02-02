To start this column, I’d like to dole out a few congratulations.
First, to the BW Blades Boys hockey team for breaking a 37-game (ouch!) losing streak with a victory last Saturday. There were a lot of fans in the arena and it was a fun game to watch and enjoy with the crowd. You’d have thought we’d just won a championship.
Second, to the Wahpeton Lady Huskies for setting a school record with 89 points in a game last Tuesday in a victory over Valley City. The girls work hard and have a passion for the game. Congrats to both these teams on their accomplishments.
Next, I want to get to the Wahpeton Winter Wonderland event happening Feb. 17-18. The weekend kicks off Friday, Feb. 17, with comedian Tommy Ryman performing at the Stern Cultural Center at NDSCS. Though it’s on the college campus, this is a family-friendly show. Tickets are only $5 each or a maximum of $20 per family. A social hour begins at 6 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres and the show starts promptly at 7 p.m. Get out of the cold and enjoy a night of laughter and fun.
There’s a full slate of events on Saturday, Feb. 18, starting with the second Annual Fire and Ice Pond Hockey tournament in Chahinkapa Park. Teams from around the area will be enjoying some outdoor hockey on Chahinkapa Pond starting at 12 p.m. There will be concessions, burn barrels, and even a short fireworks display at the tournament’s end at 5 p.m. Also, put on your thinking cap and create a snow sculpture at the Chahinkapa Chalet from 1-4 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for the best overall sculptures. Challenge your family or friends, get creative and bring props, and have some outdoor fun.
If you have small kids and want some indoor fun, there will be bouncy games happening at the Wahpeton Event Center from 12-5 p.m. There’s no charge for this activity.
The weekend wraps up with Family Movie Night at the Wahpeton Community Center with a showing of the classic that started it all – “Star Wars.” The 1977 blockbuster is back on the big screen. For those looking for some nostalgia, for young ones who have never seen this masterpiece, and for all those in between, bring your lawn chair or blanket for a night of space adventure. The movie starts at 7 p.m. and snacks will be provided. The movie and snacks are free of charge thanks to the Wahpeton Convention and Visitor’s Bureau and Red River Communications.
Whether you’re an indoor or outdoor person, there’s a little something for everyone Feb. 17-18.
Chris DeVriesis Wahpeton’s Community Development Director.