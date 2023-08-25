Tom and I were fortunate to be onsite at the Wilkin County Fair last Sunday, just in time to witness the Jirak Family Farm receiving the
Farm Family of the Year Award. What an honor!
They were also recognized as the Farm Family of 2023 by the University of Minnesota Farm Recognition Program. We could not be happier that this family has received these accolades!
The Jirak family is not only a hard working crew of farming professionals, but they are one of the best families we have had the honor of knowing. They go above and beyond for their community, friends, and neighbors. The Chahinkapa Zoo has been a recipient of their goodness for nearly 20 years!
They cut, bale and deliver over 200 bales of hay and straw each season! That is a lot of food ensuring nutrition for elk, bison, yaks, camels, llamas, horses, donkeys, goats, zebras and, yes, our 7,000-pound white rhinos. That’s a total of 150 tons in all!!!!! The straw is used for bedding, keeping them all comfortable, including grizzly bears Coco and Copper. They’re all snug and insulated in their winter dens.
This family does not seek acknowledgment or fanfare. They are a humble group.
“The Jiraks are just great people.” That is a phrase you will hear anytime you mention one of their names! That is testimony enough!!
Thank you to Butch, Tom, Tim, Jerry, and Michelle and ALL the family members making “Jirak” a name of which to be proud!
We appreciate all of your work in the community and your friendship!