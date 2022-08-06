Purchase Access

As I watch Zaida and Tilly gazing at songbirds outside their habitat, I am easily reminded about their innate attraction to prey. Tigers are natural born killers when it comes to supper. In the zoo they are fed the proper amount of meat daily to support their growing frame and muscles. It is fun to watch their behavior with the zoo keeper-prepared enrichment as even well fed cats need other activities for health and well-being.

We can also see this behavior in our family pets. Dogs are typically happy with their daily diet and occasionally find a mouse or insect to draw their attention. Cats on the other hand are drawn to songbirds. They cannot help it as they too are born with this yearning. It is our duty as pet owners to keep them inside or on a leash.



