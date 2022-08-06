As I watch Zaida and Tilly gazing at songbirds outside their habitat, I am easily reminded about their innate attraction to prey. Tigers are natural born killers when it comes to supper. In the zoo they are fed the proper amount of meat daily to support their growing frame and muscles. It is fun to watch their behavior with the zoo keeper-prepared enrichment as even well fed cats need other activities for health and well-being.
We can also see this behavior in our family pets. Dogs are typically happy with their daily diet and occasionally find a mouse or insect to draw their attention. Cats on the other hand are drawn to songbirds. They cannot help it as they too are born with this yearning. It is our duty as pet owners to keep them inside or on a leash.
Facts!
• Cats kill an average of 2.4 billion songbirds per year in the United States. These figures do not just include feral cats. Many of these hunters are house cats that people let roam outside. If you believe that your cat is not responsible for this than you may be a victim of many myths.
• Even well-fed cats kill wildlife. Bells on the cat collars do not keep birds from being killed.
• Your cat is sweet and cuddly with you on the couch but does not necessarily mean that his urge to hunt is reduced as it is a natural instinct.
• Once caught by a cat, few birds survive even if you see it fly off.
• Letting your cats outside increases the chances of contracting disease, getting run over by a car, or getting destroyed by other means. Be good to your cat by leaving them indoors.
• We have had many cats loose in the zoo who are wearing collars and so we know that they are someone’s housecat. They are hunting pea fowl and turkeys. Even one peacock getting killed by a cat costs the zoo money. I imply you to obey the city regulations for your cats. It is the best thing you can do for them!
I know that there are way more responsible pet owners than those who are careless. We can all help by reminding our friends and neighbors how nice it is that they are doing well by their pet. If you are wishing to add a pet to your family please consider adopting from the Richland/Wilkin County Humane Society in Wahpeton.
