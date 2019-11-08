Dear Friend of the Chahinkapa Zoo,
2019 marked my 25th anniversary as Zoo Director. I look back with the fondest memories of the people who helped make those years successful and am thankful to each of you.
It is hard to picture Chahinkapa Zoo pre-flood, before numerous constructions, and habitat additions. We have endured much and survived. In fact, the zoo flourished.
Through the years there have been many changes including adding species, increasing environmental efforts worldwide, and growing partnerships in the community. Becoming accredited with the AZA and remaining accredited through five terms is a feat of which we are proud. New staff due to growth of the zoo brought new families to our community. Tourism increased along with zoo attendance adding to the economic development of Wahpeton-Breckenridge and surrounding area.
The zoo is going in a good direction and we continue to need your support. Zoo operations are primarily funded by donations, fundraisers, and admissions including memberships. The Chahinkapa Zoo Association asks you to please consider a tax-deductible gift this year end. Any giving level is appreciated and will be used for daily operations of Chahinkapa Zoo. If you would like to meet with me or a member of our Board of Directors about zoo needs or operations please contact me as we are most happy to visit with you.
You will be recognized on a donor board at the Nature Center in 2020 unless you wish it a private donation.
Donations can be mailed to:
Chahinkapa Zoo
Year End Giving Campaign
PO Box 1325
Wahpeton, ND 58074
Very Sincerely,
Kathy Diekman
Director
Chahinkapa Zoo Association Board of Directors include:
Wade Harty – President
Jim Oliver – Vice President
Trudi Bellmore
Lonnie Halverson
Alyssa Barth
John Bullis
Dr. Tim Matz
