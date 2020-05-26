One thing the Twin Towns have proven during the last few months is that we are strong, we are united and we take care of each other.
We continue to hear stories of businesses helping other businesses and residents doing whatever they can to support the local economy. The hearts in all the windows remind us that we are all in this together and even though we are all hoping to return to “normal” soon, there are some things I hope stay the same.
I hope that the new normal includes the awareness we have found that shopping local is more than just a slogan. It’s a way of ensuring community growth. We need our local businesses to thrive not only for the business owners but for the growth of our cities. The stronger our businesses are the more businesses we will attract and the more tax dollars we will put into our economy.
The Twin Towns are a strong community. We are one and we are part of a group of people who want to help each other. Building a strong community provides countless opportunities for growth. When a community looks out for everyone’s best interests and works together for a common goal there is no shortage of opportunities.
As we start to move forward through these tough times let’s keep striving to support the shops, stores, restaurants, service industries, and others that make up our community. By doing so we will all benefit and we will continue to keep our area Southern Valley Strong.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.