Even the cold couldn’t stop the people from coming out for the First Annual Twin Town Business Partners Cookie Crawl. By 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 Heritage Square was filled with people of all ages waiting to get their cookie tins. By 10:30 a.m. all 75 tins had been handed out. There were 11 participating businesses that could be visited to help fill those tins with goodies. Shoppers also enjoyed store specials and door prize drawings. The event was a huge success and we look forward to doing it again next year.
Santa also arrived on the Red River Valley & Western Railroad train by the Great Northern Caboose in Brecken-ridge on Saturday. He then made his way to the Family Community Center where he was greeted by lots of smiling faces. The Family Community Center had cookies and hot chocolate for visitors. After Santa visited with everyone in Breckenridge he then made his way to Heritage Square in Wahpeton and spent time listening to the Christmas wishes of more children.
Dash for Cash is still happening. You can get your tickets at participating businesses until Dec. 22. Numbers will be drawn daily through Dec. 25 for Chamber Bucks. Winning numbers are announced on KBMW daily at 7:35 am. They can also be found on our Facebook page and our website at wbchamber.net. Many of the businesses also have the number listed in their stores.
This time of year we are also looking ahead to the New Year. 2020 will bring lots of exciting things for the Chamber. We have added some equipment to our conference room and are starting to plan a series of Lunch and Learn classes for our chamber members. The classes will be directed towards business-related topics such as marketing. We will be emailing members with more information and a schedule of classes early in the New Year, so make sure you keep an eye out for that.
Other events for 2020 include our annual meeting in February, another Business After Hours in April, and the Wine Walk in May. Of course there is Blue Goose Days the beginning of June. Planning for that is starting soon. We are also very excited to be bringing back Chalkfest in July. In the next year we will continue to work with the Twin Town Business Partners to bring lots of fun events to the downtown businesses and the ambassadors will continue with business spotlights and ribbon cuttings.
As 2019 comes to an end we would like to wish everyone a joyous holiday season surrounded by friends and family. Thank you for your continued support and thank you for making the Twin Towns a great place to live.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.