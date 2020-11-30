Mark your calendars! The second annual Cookie Crawl is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12 at participating Twin Town businesses. This year the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce and the Twin Town Business Partners will be selling cookie tins for $5 each beginning at 10 a.m. at Heritage Square.
All proceeds from the sale of the cookie tins will be donated to a local charity. There will be only 70 tins available, so get there early before they are all gone. Participating businesses will be giving cookies to fill your tin.
This year the cookies will be wrapped and each business will continue to enforce COVID-19 safety regulations as outline by the CDC. Participating businesses will also be offering in store deals and promotion to help you complete your holiday shopping.
Holiday Bingo is in full swing. Pick up your bingo card at any participating business or at the chamber at 1505 11th St. N in Wahpeton. Visit the local businesses on the card and make a minimum $10 purchase to get a stamp on your bingo card. Once you get a bingo, either straight or four corners, drop your card off at the Chamber office and be entered to win six $250 Chamber Bucks prizes.
Drawings will be held LIVE on Facebook on on Monday, Dec. 7, Dec. 14 and Dec. 21, and each day two winners will be drawn. Winners will also be notified by phone.
Follow the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce on Facebook for details and updates on all these events and more.
