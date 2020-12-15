This is a wonderful time of year to live in the Twin Towns. There is nothing like a small town to make your spirits bright. It is obvious that people are choosing to skip the crowded cities and spend more time in our charming small towns.
We are fortunate to have everything we need right here in our very own community. Last weekend our stores were bustling with shoppers who came out to participate in the Second Annual Cookie Crawl. In 25 minutes, we were able to sell all 70 cookie tins and collected $420 for the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry. The generosity of our residents is inspiring. People were excited to participate in a fun event but more than anything they were glad to be giving to a very good cause.
Thank you to the participating businesses that made this event possible by providing delicious treats. This year’s group included KrAz Dance, Indigo life+style, Lovin’ Nutrition, The Golden Rule, Hairetage Hallmark, Breckenridge Drug, The Weathered Nest, Drifter Chic Boutique, Red Door Art Gallery, Healing Arts Chiropractic, Wahpeton Drug, Tastefully Simple and Chahinkapa Zoo.
Choosing to stay local and shop in our small communities is good choice in helping to keep yourself and your family safe this holiday season. If you are not able to get out into the stores and restaurants there are still lots of ways you can help support our small businesses. You can buy a gift card to give or use later, order takeout or curbside delivery, maintain your subscriptions and memberships, or promote your favorite businesses on social media. Every little bit helps. Thank you for supporting local businesses and stay safe.
