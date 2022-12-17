A majority of North Dakota voters recently said yes to a constitutional amendment which was on the general election ballot. This measure enshrines term limits for the governor and members of the Legislative Assembly into the North Dakota Constitution.

For the record, I voted no on Measure 1. The reason being, in my layman’s opinion, and I am not an attorney nor a legal expert; I believe this measure is constitutionally flawed. The reason why I believe it is flawed is because a measure should only address one subject. Measure 1, while addressing the single subject of term limits, will affect two completely different and separate branches of government. These being the executive and the legislative.



Clarence F. “Rick” Olson resides in Fargo, North Dakota, where he is employed in the retail industry. He is also a published author of commentary and opinion articles, which have appeared in publications across North Dakota. E-mail him at: rickolson@midco.net.

