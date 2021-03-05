Springtime! It means blue skies, light breezes and a little sunshine warming our faces. It means thermostats being turned down (except for occasional evenings), lawn furniture getting hosed off, and bicycle tires getting a spritz of air.
Spring also increases the activity in the parks. It is wonderful to see everyone getting out and enjoying what our parks have to offer. A few simple courtesies can make for an enhanced and safe experience.
Cars
Drive with care. Fifteen mph is the speed limit in Chahinkapa Park. It is easy to go faster when traffic is light and one must really watch the speedometer to do 15 or under. Soon park roads will be filled with children attending t-ball, soccer, and other sports. They are also riding their bicycles to zoo school and swimming pool. Please be a defensive driver.
Pets
Wahpeton has a leash law! On occasion a dog can slip out of a collar or perhaps pull from your hand. However, blatantly leaving a pet off a leash is forbidden and can cause injury. A dog or cat running out in front of a moving vehicle causing the driver to brake is a dangerous situation. Not to mention can cause a pet casualty as well.
Pets that cause harassment to zoo animals is an event that is not without repercussion. Dogs at large barking and running along zoo fence lines is NOT “ok.” It is unlawful and cruel. This is the case whether leashed or not. Please stay on the walking trails when going passed the zoo.
I understand that animal scents can invigorate your pet and may even offer a sense of happy excitement for the pleasure of your animal. Please think about the displeasure to zoo animals when this happens.
Sunscreen
Protect yourselves and those precious little ones with their fair soft skin. Sunscreen, cover and shade.
