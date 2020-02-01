Cross-country skiing is a fantastic winter recreation activity, a fact verified by a recent outing.
Trails are made around the golf course, including the outside contour and archery woods on the North Dakota side and Red River bank, reed-filled slough and woods on the Minnesota side.
Skis, shoes and poles can be rented for only $10 a day at the Rosemeade Chalet. They can be taken to out-of-town destinations, too.
Equipment fitting protocol is simple. For the right length poles, hold your hands straight out. The poles should touch the ground so you are not reaching up or down. For skis, hold your hands up. The top of the ski should be right under your hand.
Cross-country skiing is terrific aerobic exercise so don’t overdress. Dress in layers, including moisture-wicking underwear like Thinsulate, a fleece or warm middle layer and a weatherproof jacket. Insulated sweatpants work great. Protect the extremities. A couple pairs of socks, including an outer wool layer for toes, and mittens to warm fingers will keep you comfortable.
The Chahinkapa Zoo parking lot is a good starting point as the trail starts on the north side of the softball fields.
If you can walk, you can ski. Classic skiing, not skate-skiing, works best for recreation skiers. A pair of parallel trails are groomed. Ski like you’re shuffling. Push off with a kick stride, then glide slide with the other leg. Use poles for balance and help push forward. Swing arms and legs in sequence. Lean forward slightly with a slight knee bend. Eye focus should be a few feet ahead.
Any modest hills can be tackled by beginners by climbing herringbone (point tips of skis outward with inside edge angled down) and descending snowplow (point tips of skis inward with inside edge angled down). It is fun to double-pole and glide.
A snow-white backdrop is stunning for trees beautiful with dormant features. Green pine and spruce are spectacular. Tall cottonwoods reach for the skies. Corky fissured bark distinguishes hackberry. Crazy branched box elder with dead branches and cavities provide wildlife habitat. Stately American elms look like they could be placed in a large vase. A full rounded bouquet of branches is a telltale characteristic of a basswood.
Weeping willows show off gold-tipped stems. Red-twig dogwood along the river’s edge are cherry-red shrubs near the ground. Pencil-sized wild willow branch vertically from the ground.
There is much diversity and wildlife habitat. We are lucky to have woods and sloughs in the midst of our cities. The air is peaceful and meditating. There is even a tunnel created by fallen trees in the archery woods.
Wildlife tracks in the snow tell stories. Ten whitetail deer are observed. A few cross the golf course to Fourth Street backyards with apple trees. They have pawed snow in some areas to get to grass and night-time beds melt the snow under them. Deer lying near deadfalls watch you carefully but if you keep skiing they usually stay put. It is best not to stress them during challenging winter months.
Squirrel tracks hurry across soft snow because they are easily seen by predators. Cottontail rabbits criss-cross all over and are often seen burrowed near brush piles.
The woods and riparian landscape are peaceful with the skier serenaded by bird song. Yank-yanks of nuthatches, fee-bees of chickadees, churrs of red-bellied woodpeckers, caws of crows, quacks of mallards and woika-woika-woika of pileated woodpeckers are better music than any headphones. A large great-horned owl silently flies away from its roost.
Cross-country skiing is a family lifetime recreation activity that capitalizes on the four seasons of the Dakota-Minnesota hinterlands. We are fortunate to experience it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.