At a loss for a suitable topic for my next column, I decided to see if I could get a cue from my indwelling "friend that sticks closer than a brother," the Holy Spirit. This transaction was done in the realm of my thought world, nothing was spoken out loud. I thought, 'Holy Spirit, since it is you who inspire all scripture,' and I believe, also the greatest flights of verse and prose you breathe into great writers, what lines of Shakespeare would be good ones for me to ponder for a column?"

Immediately Sonnet 87 came to my mind: "Farewell, Thou art too dear for my possessing," And from there I was led to the "Song of Solomon," and the line, "I am my beloveds and his desire is toward me."(ch.7:10)



