Despite all the things happening in our world, my outlook remains positive. This is partly because I am in a position that sees daily beams of happy faces.
Once again, all ages enjoyed Chahinkapa Zoo this week! From the Barnyard Friends preschool class to our annual Senior Walk, we had an outstanding week.
The Senior Walk is hosted each summer by Southeast Senior Services. A meal at Hughes Shelter was enjoyed by 120 people and the zoo tour was attended by 90. It was perfect weather to stroll along the pathways and visit about the species in our wildlife family.
One of the favorite parts for me is having lemonade and goodies with folks following the tour. It is what families used to do every Sunday back in the day and I realize we just don’t spend enough time getting to know friends and neighbors in our community. Thanks to the fine people at Southeast Senior Services, this is a favorite day each year!
A welcome surprise came to zoo staff this week. For years, the Halverson family reunion has been held at the zoo campground. Tom and I have gotten to know this family so well through time that we feel like kin. This year we miss and mourn Lonnie and Vonnie, but the nieces, nephews and their families kept the tradition and continued the reunion once again camping by the Lonnie Halverson Prairie Rose Carousel.
They treated our entire staff to a delicious BBQ rib supper Thursday evening where endless stories of Lonnie and Vonnie Halverson had us smiling, laughing, and perhaps shedding a few happy tears. What a special time! The Halverson goodness shines on!
I am pretty certain our humble Lonnie was looking on from above and thinking, “Stop exaggerating. That ALL can’t be true.”