The 181°F degree (83 °C) variation between North Dakota’s highest and lowest temperature is the third largest variation of any U.S. state, and the largest of any non-mountainous state, according to Golden Gate Weather Services – 2005.
Spring, April – May
Moderate temperatures help to dry the ground from the snow melt. Challenges include drying pasture land in any of the water “holding” areas past flood levee.
Severe weather and natural disasters in North Dakota spring season includes floods.
Summer, June – August
North Dakota summer temperature averages 80° F. However there are days and weeks of 95-100°. Challenges are keeping animals cool utilizing shade cloths, shelters, drip hoses, ice block enrichment in dens, sprinklers, and pools.
Chahinkapa Zoo is a clean and green facility with many grass lawns and habitats. Lawn mowing is a daily task rotating throughout the grounds as needed.
The zoo’s regular season is the end of April through October. This season brings the majority of the visitation.
Safety training includes: Heat Stroke, Heat Exhaustion, Bee stings, Hydration, AED and First Aid Training, Animal Escape Drills, and Severe Weather Drills.
Severe Weather in North Dakota Summers includes Tornados, Thunder/Lightning Storm, Hail.
Fall, September – November
Fall in North Dakota has temperatures ranging from 80° F to 0° F and can often include snow as early as October. This is a very large range of temperatures and can often cause use of air conditioning for our public buildings during the day and heat for the night.
Fall is the biggest fundraising time for Chahinkapa Zoo operations.
Winter December – March
Winter in North Dakota has an average temperature of 24° F, but can get as cold as -60° F. This does not include the extreme wind chill factors that bring an even bigger risk.
Daily operations change drastically between summer and winter.
Temperature sensors and alarms are utilized in each animal building.
Two sources of heat (electric and gas) are utilized in case one furnace breaks down.
Keepers must adhere to cold winter survival wear and take precaution from cold weather exposure.
Zoo keepers must keep water in animal pans which often entails breaking ice several times daily.
Auto water sources are used in most cases of large hoof stock etc.
Snow removal is a regular task completed by equipment (plowing/blowing), and hand shoveling around gates, and keeper entrances.
Ice on pathways and grounds is a potential safety hazard and must be monitored and managed daily as needed.
