Seeing the obituary of Diane Lee in The Daily News last Thursday, ignited a host of memories about those golden days in my first teaching job at Walcott High School in 1962. She was one of my seven juniors and was truly in a best-friend-forever relationship with her bestie, Barbara Jordheim.

Diane and Barbara seemed always together, happily chatting up every event big or small at Walcott High School. Diane was unique in her sunny disposition and her picture in the Daily News showed her with exactly the same bright smile at 60 that she had at 16. I recognized her instantly as that jubilant Diane Bakko I taught at Walcott. Her picture brought to mind lines from a timeless poem: “Ransom’s Bells for John Whiteside’s Daughter.”



