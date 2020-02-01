Diekman offers a tribute to retiring Dr. Tim Matz
The caring heart showed through it all

At each early morning doctor call

From pulling calves and stitching cuts

To blood profiles and tourniquets

Through vaccinations and surgeries,

Through splints, wraps, and emergencies

The gentle touch was softer yet

When a family’s dog had bones to set

All that knowledge that makes him wise

Revealed to all in caring eyes

Thousands of creatures great and small

Good Dr. Matz has served them all

No greater friend we’ll find today

Who met our needs just yesterday

New adventures he’s bound to find

As he leaves this chapter of life behind

Our respect and love goes with, although

Still bittersweet to see him go

He leaves behind an outstanding crew

Who through this man their virtues’ true

All our best wishes to Dr. Tim Matz, a doctor of veterinary medicine (DVM), in his retirement after 42 years of outstanding veterinary service to thousands in our region.

Godspeed dear friend! Godspeed!

Kathy Diekman, director of Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton

