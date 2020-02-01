Diekman offers a tribute to retiring Dr. Tim Matz

The caring heart showed through it all
At each early morning doctor call
From pulling calves and stitching cuts
To blood profiles and tourniquets
Through vaccinations and surgeries,
Through splints, wraps, and emergencies
The gentle touch was softer yet
When a family’s dog had bones to set
All that knowledge that makes him wise
Revealed to all in caring eyes
Thousands of creatures great and small
Good Dr. Matz has served them all
No greater friend we’ll find today
Who met our needs just yesterday
New adventures he’s bound to find
As he leaves this chapter of life behind
Our respect and love goes with, although
Still bittersweet to see him go
He leaves behind an outstanding crew
Who through this man their virtues’ true
All our best wishes to Dr. Tim Matz, a doctor of veterinary medicine (DVM), in his retirement after 42 years of outstanding veterinary service to thousands in our region.
Godspeed dear friend! Godspeed!
