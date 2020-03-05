The FM Diversion Authority has unleashed its lawyers on upstream property owners again, this time on both sides of the Red River. Some months ago, many upstream landowners were mailed a document from the Diversion Authority labeled “Environmental Monitoring Easement.” Phone calls followed from people representing themselves as part of the Diversion property acquisition team asking landowners to agree to the easement, sometimes for payment of $750.
A careful reading of the easement documents revealed them to be a one-sided attempt to take advantage of property owners. The easement language, written by Diversion lawyers, would allow Diversion “officers, employees, agents, representatives, contractors, and subcontractors and the United States” to enter “in, on, over, across and through” the landowners’ property every day to conduct all manner of studies, reviews, tests, excavations, analysis, surveys, etc.
Some documents specified a forever easement, other forms specified an end date of 2070. Landowners who agreed to this document would agree “not use or permit the use of the Easement Property in any manner that disrupts or interferes with Grantee’s (Diversion Authority) rights and privileges under this Easement, or with the project.” (Emphasis added).
Landowners who expressed reservations about signing away their property rights were told they would be brought to court, made to appear before a judge and it would cost them a lot of money. Some landowners were led to believe that the person on the phone pressuring them would later be the same person who would negotiate their buyout price. The implication was that it would be good to not to get on their bad side. Still others have been called and told they are on a list to go before a judge, and “this is your last chance avoid court.”
North Dakota landowners who refused to grant the easement are now being served court papers labeled “Application for Permit to Enter Land” with a court date already set. On the Minnesota side, the documents are labeled “Petition to Enter Upon Land for Survey and Testing.” These documents are written by Diversion Authority lawyers and request broad authority to access properties of upstream residents for vague purposes with no restrictions as to how often or at what time the property will be entered. One of the documents in the packet is a “Right to Enter Agreement.” Landowners are phoned and informed that they can avoid court if they sign the agreement.
As a property owner you have the right to exclude people, to prevent others from hunting, farming, surveying, picking chokecherries, or invading your privacy by entering your property without your permission. The Diversion Authority is trying to pressure you into surrendering your legal right to exclude them. Soon they will be looking to get property owners to sign a “flowage easement” to allow the Diversion Authority to flood upstream property any time they want. It’s your property, it’s your right. Don’t be pressured into signing over your rights.
Going to court is not a bad thing, it’s not a punishment. It is your opportunity to tell the judge you don’t agree, and that if the judge is going to let the Diversion Authority enter your property, she should limit when, where, how often, for what specific purpose and to set what compensation should be paid to the landowner. Part of the judge’s role is to protect the property owner from Diversion overreach. She won’t be mad because you didn’t agree to be bullied into waiving your rights.
