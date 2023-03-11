Most of us in the over-60 crowd grew up with a strong sense of the importance of respecting people in authority and really honoring those we believed have gone above and beyond the “call” of duty.
It was only in about the ‘60’s that the duty to honor our elders and teachers, and even politicians began to erode, as the flower children, heeding the Siren call of Aquarius, thumbed their noses at “the establishment,” and took to the “open road.” It looked to many like sheer rebellion, but the hippies, unlike some rebels today, had a just cause: the Vietnam war, a huge mistake that wasted or ruined countless precious young lives. But with that cause celebre, the plug of protest was pulled and the flood of disrespect that resulted still troubles us today.
I have returned to this topic because of the appalling explosion of disrespect and lawlessness fragmenting the media daily. Much of this rebellion lives in people demanding more independence from the old ethics and mores once taken for granted.
Back in the ‘50’s, 95% of the students in my middle and high school classes were well-behaved, I think because most grew up in church-going families following the Judeo-Christian ethics laid down by Moses and Jesus, or other revered moral leaders and role models. We also learned to respect the great gift of the American Constitution and thinkers like Washington, Jefferson and Lincoln.
The majority had two parents who taught them to behave or else. Many of those stressed that children should honor their parents, their elders, and those in authority.
Today, the old verities are being challenged. In fact truth itself has become a matter of personal opinion, not established reality.
Young people spout preposterous nonsense like “Well, it’s true because I believe it.” Few have ever read their Robert Frost: “We dance round in a ring and suppose/ But the secret, (truth,) sits in the middle and knows.” And fewer still have read enough of the Bible to remember, “I Am the way the TRUTH and the life” “Yon shall KNOW the truth and the truth, (known), shall make (not set) you free.
“I don’t believe in gravity. Only three stories up? Hell, I’m jumping!” That’s the voice of rebellion of too many “my way” kids these days with “attitudes” often encouraged by well-meaning but timid teachers too fearful to risk getting fired for hurting some clueless kid’s feelings by correcting him. “Well Johnny, your opinion matters; if you think it’s true, it’s true for you. I’ll call the ambulance to pick you up in case you break something.” If Johnny truly respected his teacher, he would treasure any advice he got, believing it could do him some good or even save his life.
Much of this permissiveness comes from the “politically correct” pseudo-ethics spawned by the arrogant minions of the ‘60’s far left. “Thou shalt spare the rod or get sued.’’
Tell that to your drill sergeant and when you get finished cleaning the grease trap, make sure your boots are mirror bright and ready for inspection after your 10 mile hike.
Frankly, political correctness is one of the biggest hoaxes ever slicked into the American conversation. “Political” has become the all-purpose adjective meaning anything the politician needs it to mean, depending on the situation. It’s a moral sounding vocabulary laid down for other people to obey; their own biases they try to keep secret.
Just lately the FBI released the news that likely the corona virus was indeed released, accidentally released, from, a Chinese lab.
Donald Trump, because he bluntly said that China was the source when the virus first showed up, was factually correct, but that opened him up to merciless demonization and mockery by those paragons of virtue politicizing, the late night talk shows. “If it’s anything bad, blame Trump. Look at that hair, what a joke.”
Sorry, but we had it pretty nice under that flawed president: cheap gas, secure borders, no inflation, and fewer drug-poisoned kids.
He also sped up vaccine development, and perhaps, above all, embraced Israel by moving our embassy to Jerusalem, an act of historic and Biblical significance.
Trump and Grant are a lot alike; scorned by the elite but winners when the chips are down.
Grant drank too much, and Trump was just too damned successful.
Unfortunately, the extreme left seldom admits being wrong, and when they control the country, it suffers.