Most of us in the over-60 crowd grew up with a strong sense of the importance of respecting people in authority and really honoring those we believed have gone above and beyond the “call” of duty.

It was only in about the ‘60’s that the duty to honor our elders and teachers, and even politicians began to erode, as the flower children, heeding the Siren call of Aquarius, thumbed their noses at “the establishment,” and took to the “open road.” It looked to many like sheer rebellion, but the hippies, unlike some rebels today, had a just cause: the Vietnam war, a huge mistake that wasted or ruined countless precious young lives. But with that cause celebre, the plug of protest was pulled and the flood of disrespect that resulted still troubles us today.



