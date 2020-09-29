With COVID-19 cases on the rise in our area, we all need to do our part to help stop the spread of this disease. Businesses and employers can prevent and slow the spread while still keeping their businesses operating. It’s important to keep your employees safe and make sure customers are comfortable in your establishments.
Have a plan in place and educate employees on when to stay home and when it is safe to return to work. Encourage employees who are sick or have had close contact with a person with COVID-19 to stay home. Employers should develop leave policies that are flexible and non-punitive. When possible, use flexible worksites. These policies should be in writing and shared will all employees.
Encourage proper etiquette for handwashing. Provide necessary supplies including soap, hand sanitizer, paper towels, disinfectant wipes and face masks. According to the CDC, use of gloves is only recommended when removing garbage bags or throwing trash when handling dirty food service items. Encourage employees to wash their hands after removing gloves.
Promote social distancing and the use of cloth face coverings when social distancing is not feasible. Employees should be informed on proper use, removal and washing of cloth face coverings.
Perform routine environmental cleaning. Disinfect all high traffic surfaces. Discourage the sharing of equipment and tools. Provide education and training material as well as post signs as reminders to employees.
Visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus for a complete list of recommendations by industry. Take the time to review the site and make a COVID-19 plan for your employees. Review and update your policy often as the CDC provides updates to the site frequently. A little planning can really go a long way in helping prevent the spread of this disease and keeping our employees and customers safe.
