We’re fortunate in Wahpeton to have service organizations available to help those who need their services. Whether it be the food pantry, Kinship, the crisis center or a number of others, we’re a better community for their presence.
October (can you believe it’s October already?) is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Three Rivers Crisis Center (TRCC) has a 24-hour crisis line at 701- 642-2115. The following information is courtesy of TRCC:
Defined, domestic violence (also referred to as intimate partner violence (IPV), dating abuse, or relationship abuse) is a pattern of behaviors used by one partner to maintain power and control over another partner in an intimate relationship.
Domestic violence doesn’t discriminate. People of any race, age, gender, sexuality, religion, education level, or economic status can be a victim — or perpetrator — of domestic violence. That includes behaviors that physically harm, intimidate, manipulate or control a partner, or otherwise force them to behave in ways they don’t want to, including through physical violence, threats, emotional abuse, or financial control. Multiple forms of abuse are usually present at the same time in abusive situations.
TRCC’s services are free and confidential, and they include:
• 24-hour crisis line
• Crisis intervention
• Short-term safe housing
• Counseling with certified therapist
• Assistance with protection orders
• Criminal justice advocacy
• Advocacy with related community services
• Violence prevention education
If you are being emotionally, verbally, or physically abused by your partner you may feel confused, afraid, angry and/or trapped. Your partner might try to blame you or you might feel that it is your fault. All of these emotions are normal responses to abuse.
No matter what others might say you are never responsible for your partner’s abusive actions. No one deserves to be abused. Seek the support of a caring person who understands this is a very real problem. Learn how to break away from the cycle of abuse. You are NOT alone.
Three Rivers Crisis Center is located at 509 Dakota Avenue, Suite B, in Wahpeton. You can find them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, or visit threeriverscrisiscenter.weebly.com for more information.
Oh, and by the way – I noticed this was column number 61 for me. As it’s Major League Baseball playoff time, that reminded me of Roger Maris, who held the MLB home run season record for a time with 61. He was from North Dakota. And he was a New York Yankee.
Just saying.
