It might be hard to believe it right now, with the weather being so difficult, but summer is coming. That also means the Fourth Annual Borderline Chalkfest, taking place July 9-10.
We are making plans and getting artists lined up to attend and participate in this year’s free, family-friendly event. Each year, we provide transportation and accommodations for approximately 15 professional artists from all over the United States to come to Wahpeton and Breckenridge to share their talents and transform our streets with their amazing art. We also encourage the community to join in the fun and provide supplies to anyone wanting to explore their creativeness.
Borderline Chalkfest draws spectators from many states. You might wonder how an event of this size can continue to be free to the thousands of people who attend every year. Once again, this is due to the generosity of our community and the support of the businesses who continually give back. Without their support, this event would not be possible.
Events like Borderline Chalkfest are not only an opportunity for us to provide entertainment to the people of our area, but are also important to the growth of our community. They attract visitors from other cities and states who come to enjoy the festivals, stay in our hotels, eat in our restaurants, shop in our retail stores and enjoy everything we have to offer. They bring awareness of the amazing things happening here and show that we are a vibrant community with many amenities and a great place to raise a family.
Borderline Chalkfest continues to grow each year, and that is because the businesses and people of the community see the value in holding events such as this. Let’s keep this growing! We are currently looking for sponsors. The more sponsors we have, the more artists we can bring in and the bigger this event will be.
If you are interested in sponsoring an artist, please contact the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce at 701-642-8744 or email me at lisa@wbchamber.net. Thank you to everyone who invests in these great communities. Without your support, events such as this would not be possible.
Lisa Kunkelis executive vice president of the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.