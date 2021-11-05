Doug Herrick, a modest yet remarkable man

This week, we lost a wonderful friend and colleague, Mr. Doug Herrick. For many of you, your first memories of Chahinkapa Zoo included Doug.
You may have witnessed his zookeeping on your trips to see the animals or perhaps your children experienced a bear cub visit to their school. Doug was the sole full-time keeper for quite a few years. Hired by Parks and Recreation in 1982, he will be remembered as a big part of zoo history.
For me, he is the reason I made Chahinkapa Zoo my life’s work. I started as a volunteer in 1990. He was so very kind and appreciative, it made for a pleasant work atmosphere. I felt grateful to Doug for his encouragement to stay on for what turned out to be a good career path.
Doug and I worked together for many years. He saw a lot of changes during his tenure. He went from bottle feeding white-tailed deer to hand-raising Siberian tigers. Animals can sense a good and gentle soul and they did indeed find that in Doug’s kind heart and soothing voice.
This same soft-spoken keeper changed his volume when he got inside an ice arena or other sports venue. There was nothing he loved more than watching his kids’ and grandkids’ activities. He and his wife, Lucy, would graciously invite me to carpool as fellow hockey parents. He remembered facts better than anyone could even fathom. Truly. And not just facts and stats about OUR team, BUT EVERY team we ever played. Honestly. Each time an intern or volunteer started at the zoo, Doug would ask them where they were from and then proceed to churn out details of their high school sports teams. He was rarely stumped and always amazed everyone.
Doug had a sense of humor. It was subtle, but it was always present. One day he brought in a kennel and said, “Do you think I should take this to the vet or is it a goner?” Looking inside the kennel I saw the carcass of a chicken that we had fed out to an eagle the night before. I was guaranteed at least one shenanigan per week and he never disappointed. We worked hard, but also enjoyed the camaraderie as our zoo team grew.
Doug was liked by everyone who met him. There is not enough space to list Doug’s attributes on paper. Nor would he want that. He was very humble, not desiring fame and fortune, but rather knowing and living for what is important in this world. Family and friends topped his list of values. Let us all take a lesson from him and forever remember Doug Herrick, a modest yet remarkable man.
