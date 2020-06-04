By JPA Editorial Team
Speaking the truth will get you fired in Clay County, just ask Jay Leitch.
Dr. Leitch, a Vietnam veteran with a Master’s degree in Natural Resource Management and a PhD in Economics, was the president of the Buffalo Red River Watershed District (BRRWD). A retired economics professor and the former Dean of NDSU’s College of Business, Dr. Leitch was appointed to the BRRWD in 2016 by the Clay County Commission.
The core of Leitch’s professional experience involved work on the economics of public water resource projects. Extensively published and experienced working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Clay County Commission couldn’t have chosen a stronger or more qualified candidate to perform the duties of a manager of the BRRWD, and that was their mistake.
Watershed districts in Minnesota are independent organizations created by statute and required by law to “conserve the natural resources of the state by land use planning, flood control . . . using sound scientific principles for the protection of the public health and welfare.”
Although appointed by the county commissions, watershed districts exercise independent authority, and their managers are required to take an oath swearing to faithfully fulfill those independent legal duties. The BRRWD specifically requires its managers to “promote the use of the waters and related resources within the District . . . so as to improve the general welfare and public health for the benefit of its present and future residents.” (Emphasis added).
The pressure upon Dr. Leitch began almost immediately after he took office. Ignoring the law, the Clay County Commissioners presumed that they could dictate how Dr. Leitch chaired watershed meetings, what he included on the agenda, and even when and how he would vote.
His expertise ignored, his independence was challenged publicly by commissioners at meetings and in the media. His job, according to certain commissioners, was not to act independently to protect the health and welfare of the residents of the entire watershed district which includes Becker, Ottertail and Wilkin counties, but to be a rubber stamp for Commissioner Kevin Campbell and the F-M Diversion. He was bullied plain and simple, and the tone and tenor of that bullying increased over time.
Dr. Leitch did an impressive job managing watershed meetings while trying to deflect the improper threats and demands by Campbell and his four toadies. The Clay County Commissioners did not want his experience, knowledge, judgment, or expertise and they certainly did not want his integrity.
Last week the Clay County Commissioners voted to remove him. They did so without notice, unlawfully and in violation of procedure and open meetings law. They acted scurrilously, cowardly, and without giving Dr. Leitch any opportunity to respond.
It’s no secret why he was removed. A majority of the managers of the BRRWD denied the F-M Diversion a permit and then voted to contest the proposed DNR permit of Plan B. As president of the water board, Dr. Leitch was recently required to provide sworn testimony regarding his opinion of the F-M Diversion.
An honorable man and a veteran to whom an oath matters, Dr. Leitch would not buckle under or shirk his duty to the residents of the BRRWD. Dr. Leitch testified as follows:
“Plan B is neither reasonable nor practical, since the cities of Fargo and Moorhead are close to having 100-year-plus protection as a result of extensive and on-going in-town levees, flood walls, buyouts, and flood proofing. Plan B does not promote public welfare since the present value of construction and annual operational costs greatly exceeds the present value of the benefits over the life of the project. In short, Plan B promotes development in an existing floodplain to facilitate urban growth at the expense of rural residents and future taxpayers.”
Despite Clay County Commission’s unlawful action, Dr. Leitch’s testimony will be considered this month by the Judge who is to determine whether Fargo’s diversion truly serves the residents of Clay County and Minnesota.
Dr. Leitch, thank you for your service. You deserved better.
