The Chahinkapa Zoo is healthy and looking forward to the 2020 season. I don’t know if we will be able to keep our opening day as April 25. Only time will tell and we will keep you updated.
Animal care staff reports daily while some staff is able to work from home. Currently there are 185 zoos and aquariums closed in the nation out of 195 who reported. That being said, know that conservation itself does not take a holiday or close for distress. Animals still need care and our mission goes on.
In this time of dire news of the COVID-19, people hoarding supplies, and getting one scary update after another, remember to make time for joy. As important as it is to stay current, do yourself a favor and turn off CNN once in awhile and tune in to “The Andy Griffith Show,” “MASH,” or your favorite series.
It is important to keep mental health as well as physical. If you can get outdoors while keeping the social distancing it is good to get that fresh air. And find goodness in each day.
I remind everyone to purchase only what they believe their family will need. Many folks are going without convenient disinfecting supplies like Clorox wipes and hand sanitizer in a bottle. Not to mention food. I implore you to leave enough on the shelf for the next person. We all need to take measures if anyone is going to stay healthy.
Remember there are many wonderful people in our community who are doing much for others. The week’s day makers include Kathy from Breckenridge CENEX who went above and beyond to give her own disinfecting supplies to a senior in the neighborhood to make her life easier and to Emily from Simonson’s for doing the same for the zoo! Thanks ladies! You are an inspiration.
Stay safe beautiful people! I hope to see you soon. In the meantime check out our weekly “ZIY,” Zoo it Yourself videos starting next week on Facebook. They will feature an animal encounter and an accompanying craft that your family can make from items found in your own home.
Godspeed!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.