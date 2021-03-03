Like so many other terms I’ve heard the last 12 months, “Herd Immunity” is something that wouldn’t have crossed my mind if it weren’t for a global pandemic. Now, I can’t wait for us to be a population of people with herd immunity.
Being a movie buff, I’ve seen a number of films that deal with global extinctions, radical virus strains, people turning to zombies … you know, everyday things. Of course, they seemed pretty far-fetched until 2020. Now I’m wondering if I should have paid closer attention to some of those flicks.
As we get closer to herd immunity and the vaccines become widespread, I’m breathing a sigh of relief at the warm weather approaching and the thought of getting back to normal. Along those lines, summer tourist season is nearly here in Wahpeton. The Convention & Visitors Bureau and Chahinkapa Zoo are considering various advertising means to bring people to our fair city for at least a day, and hopefully a weekend.
Looking forward to those warm, sunny days, there are a few ways you can support our attractions and businesses when it comes to tourism:
Speak positively about them.
When you talk to family and friends, and especially those on Facebook (where thousands of people can see), speak about the good things in the community. Attractions, dining, shopping, events — they’re all important to tourism for Wahpeton. And it’s up to us to help get the word out.
Be friendly to visitors.
When you come across people from out of town, show them the spirit we have for our community. Offer information on where to eat, where to stay, or where to visit. Give them a reason to come back. In the case of those here for sports tournaments, a negative experience could very well mean the city doesn’t get that particular tournament back next year.
Help businesses plan ahead.
It leaves a bad impression when visiting another town for a tournament, a reunion, or other large gathering and the places to which you go don’t seem to have any idea you were coming. So if you’re part of a group planning an tournament or other event, any notice you can give is very helpful. I’m happy to spread the word when and where I can.
And speaking of summer, spring training has begun in the south for Major League Baseball teams. Just the sight of the fields and the sounds of the bats connecting with fastballs makes me smile. It won’t be long before our local teams can get out and enjoy the game of baseball. And won’t that be awesome.
