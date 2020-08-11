Did you know that North Dakota was named one of the “top 10 job markets to have weathered the pandemic” by Moneyrates.com?
In these uncertain times, the people of North Dakota have remained resilient and committed to their communities. As we continue to move forward, it’s important that we continue to build consumer confidence to give our businesses the revenue they need to sustain employment.
To help restore consumer confidence and stimulate our economy while ensuring the health and safety of our customers and employees, the North Dakota Department of Commerce has passed the Economic Resiliency Grant, which is available to private companies doing business in North Dakota.
The purpose of this grant is reduce the spread of COVID-19 while instilling consumer confidence to recapture consumer spending before habits such as staying home, shopping less, traveling less and dining out less become the new normal. Grants will be given up to $50,000 for eligible businesses and up to $100,000 for eligible businesses with multiple locations.
The deadline to apply is Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 and the first round of grants will be announced Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 with funds being disbursed beginning Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.
These grants are to be used to purchase items that help reduce repetitive touch and create distance between customers and employees. Other items such as PPEs, UV sanitizers and temperature checking equipment are also an eligible expense for the Economic Resiliency Grant.
For more information on the ERG, visit ndresponse.gov/covid-19-resources/covid-19-business-and-employer-resources/erg.
