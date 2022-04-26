In today’s competitive workforce market, having engaged employees is more important than ever. A disengaged employee can provide excellent customer service, but regardless of how skilled they are, if they think of your business as a mere source of income, they won’t be wowing your customers. One disengaged employee can make all your employees reevaluate their level of happiness within your business. For this reason, employee engagement is one of the most important investments you can make in your company. The good news is a lot of this is up to you.
First, it is important to decide who you are and what your mission is. The importance of sharing your mission with your employees is that it becomes the basis for all decision making. If employees know and understand your mission, they can use it as a referral point asking themselves at each decision, “Is this in line with our mission?”
Next, you need to hire in accordance to your mission and the culture that you want to create. Skills can be taught easily but shaping one’s attitude to fit the culture is a lot more difficult. Keep in mind that each new hire either brings you closer to attaining the culture you want or takes you further away from your goal. Don’t hire someone just to plug a hole in your payroll.
Now that you have hired an employee who is a good fit for your mission and culture, give them the resources they need and get out of the way. No one wants to be micromanaged. If you hire well and communicate expectations, goals and your mission, your employees will begin to feel the company’s success is their success.
Giving employees the resources to perform their jobs isn’t your only role. You need to provide feedback often. Employees are interested in guidance on their performance. It doesn’t need to be a formal review process. Just a weekly or monthly check-in on how you think things are going but it should be a two-way conversation and not a monologue.
When someone exceeds your expectations, call attention to it immediately. Give examples of why this is ideal behavior. Don’t wait for an annual review to call it to everyone’s attention. It will get lost or forgotten by then.
Create a culture where peers can also give constructive feedback, especially praising one another. Receiving peer recognition helps in team building and building a cohesive team increases employee loyalty.
If you want your business to be successful, you need to have a team that can help you attain your goals. Investing in your employees and increasing their engagement level allows you to exceed your customers’ expectations and become a company that everyone wants to work for.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.