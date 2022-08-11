Purchase Access

My wife and I are watching a show on Hulu called “Only Murders in the Building,” starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. Yes, that’s some interesting dichotomy between cast members, but it works.

The show is about three people from different walks of life living in a fairly upscale New York apartment building. Season one found them banding together to solve a murder in the building and starting a podcast about their exploits. Season two, going on right now, begins immediately after the season one finale with another murder. Point taken: don’t move to that building.



