My wife and I are watching a show on Hulu called “Only Murders in the Building,” starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. Yes, that’s some interesting dichotomy between cast members, but it works.
The show is about three people from different walks of life living in a fairly upscale New York apartment building. Season one found them banding together to solve a murder in the building and starting a podcast about their exploits. Season two, going on right now, begins immediately after the season one finale with another murder. Point taken: don’t move to that building.
The show is good. It’s fun. It isn’t spectacular, but it’s quirky enough to get me excited when a new episode drops.
I hope that people get as excited when events happen around town. Between the Chamber of Commerce, Chahinkapa Zoo, the city, and others, we have a lot of things happening around town for people to enjoy.
One new thing coming up is the Block Party at NDSCS on Sunday, Aug. 21. Come to the oval on the college campus from 4-7 p.m. for free food, music, games, interaction with students … and did I mention free food? This will be a good opportunity for residents of Wahpeton to mingle with students and administration at NDSCS.
Then, in September, comes the Wahpeton Fall Festival and Bull Bash. Keep Sept. 15-17 open for fun, starting with the Classy and Classic Car Show in Downtown Wahpeton on the 15th from 4-7 p.m. There’ll be cars, live music, food vendors, and cash prizes for winners in various categories.
Additional events for Friday and Saturday are being planned, but space is very limited that weekend (which is a good thing), so we’re trying to find alternatives for event locations.
And, of course, there’s the third annual Bull Bash event on Saturday night, Sept. 17 on the campus of NDSCS. Go to wfdbullbash.com for information and ticket sales. Tickets will also be available at the door, which opens at 5 p.m. The event starts at 6 p.m.
How’s that for a busy fall? Oops, I mean “end of summer.” Don’t want to jump the gun there.
On a personal note, I’m starting a pop culture podcast that will be released soon. Stay tuned.
