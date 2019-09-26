North Dakota communities continue to face rising home costs and, this week, the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee will be voting on legislation this week that would could make the situation even more challenging.
The Energy Savings and Industrial Savings Act would result in costly and aggressive energy efficiency requirements that would do little to improve the energy efficiency in newly-built homes while making new North Dakota homes prohibitively more expensive.
The legislation would encourage the Department of Energy to push overly prescriptive and costly energy targets and increase the federal government’s authority to discourage state and local governments from adopting cost-effective and location-appropriate building codes. Model codes are intended to be flexible. What is best for one state is not necessarily best for North Dakota. When addressing building codes, Congress should not alter this vital underpinning.
North Dakota already has sound building codes in place and most states across the nation, they are doing their job. New construction homes are built to more stringent codes and standards and are more resilient than older housing – a fact that FEMA and others have reported numerous times. More rigorous energy conservation requirements for new homes will not only significantly increase the cost of these homes, they will encourage people to remain in older, less energy-efficient housing.
The Senate bill would further hurt housing affordability by setting requirements for homes to meet net zero or near zero emissions or energy usage. The current demand for these homes represents a tiny fraction of the housing market and building these homes is extremely difficult, costly and impractical in most if not all of the nation.
This is not to say that we should abandon efforts to build a cleaner economy. Improving energy efficiency in the residential sector for new and existing homes is a laudable goal and the nation’s home builders want to work as a partner with local, state and federal officials to achieve this objective. But we need to do this in a reasonable way that does not jeopardize housing affordability.
We appreciate the work of Sen. Hoeven on the Energy and Natural Resources committee and we are hopeful he can convince his peers to vote no on the Energy Savings and Industrial Savings Act.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.