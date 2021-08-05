Well, July 2021 is in the books and it was a good one. Hot — very hot — but good nonetheless.
Now please don’t shoot the messenger on this, but as we’ve entered August it’s time to start thinking about the fall.
Gasp! Don’t cut summer short!
I’m not, believe me. As much as I love the fall, I don’t want to miss out on what nice summer nights we may have left. Plus, there’s still local baseball to cheer on as the Wahpeton Post 20 Legion Baseball Team took home the Class A State Championship this week and is headed to Waupun, Wisconsin, for the regional tourney. Congrats to them, and good luck this weekend. The boys of summer are not done yet.
Plus, we have a few weeks before school kicks off. School shopping, however, is imminant. But there’s still time to head to the pool, enjoy bike rides, mow the lawn. That last one’s more of a chore than a good time, but still. Lawnmower equals summer to me.
As we are a college town, we do have some things to think about in the coming weeks. Students will be returning to NDSCS shortly as Welcome Week is scheduled for Aug. 21–27. Let’s welcome those that’ll be sharing our community for the next nine months, hopefully more.
But I also want to get the word out about the First Annual Wahpeton Fall Festival and Bull Bash 2021, coming September 16-18.
The festival part is still in the works, but the Classy and Classic Car Show is back and set for Thursday, Sept. 16 from 4-7 p.m. downtown. That’s followed by a movie in the park at the Airport Park at 8 p.m.
A city-wide garage sale is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18. If you’re interested in being listed, contact Erica at the Daily News.
There are more activities in the works, but the biggest thing will be Bull Bash 2021 on Sept. 18 on the NDSCS campus, just south of the football stadium. The gates open at 5 p.m. and the event starts at 6 p.m. To learn more, visit www.wfdbullbash.com, and find Wahpeton Fall Festival on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.