Well, well, well … summer has arrived with a vengeance.
As I write this, the weather is actually pretty decent after storms rolled through the area a few nights ago. I certainly don’t like hearing about damage to homes, trees, and such, but I’ll take the lower humidity the storm left in its wake.
I’ve been thinking about how different summers are for my kids than they were for me. For one thing, my job was a paper route in my neighborhood. I was done by the time most kids were just waking up. Now, my twins both have jobs that keep them busy at least part of the working day. They balance jobs, baseball/softball practice, ball games, and time with friends. From what I remember, I spent a lot of time just hanging out in the mornings and, after baseball practice, doing the same in the late afternoon.
I hope you all get a chance to get out and enjoy our beautiful city this summer. Don’t forget, there are 7 miles of shared-use paths around town. You have views of the river, the park, and more. Just be sure to bring along some water during these warm months.
Take in a baseball or softball game, spend some time in the cool waters of the Chahinkapa Pool, or bring your furry friend to the dog park for some exercise. There’s nothing like the outdoors in the summertime.
I also hope you’ll get a chance to take in the fantastic artwork by local and national artists during the Borderline Chalkfest, held in downtown Wahpeton July 16 and 17. Be sure to stop back a few times to see the progress, and if you’re so inclined, pick up some chalk and create a masterpiece yourself. If it’s good, take some pictures and spread them around. And if it’s not what you expected, there’s always a chance of rain to wash away the evidence.
If you haven’t heard, I’m expanding Holiday Lane for the 2022 season. I’m pretty excited as a few fun, new things will be added. I think people will be happy.
That, however, comes with a price. And I’m not just talking dollars.
Expanding and adding new things means that we’ll need more volunteers. We’ll start early this year, likely early to mid-October, to avoid the cold. So, if you’re part of an organization or business that needs or wants community service hours, please consider this as an option. Contact me at City Hall to learn more or to sign up.
Chris DeVriesis Wahpeton’s Community Development Director.
