Evil Gap

In the 1950s, we were warned that the Soviet Union had so many more strategic bombers than we did it was a “bomber gap.” So, Congress voted a huge increase in the bomber budget for the war contractors to build more bombers for the Air Force.

But the gap was actually in “favor” of the U.S. The bomber gap was a lie told to the American people but highly profitable to corporations in the bomber business.



DR. TOM H. HASTINGS is Coördinator of Conflict Resolution BA/BS degree programs and certificates at Portland State University, PeaceVoice Senior Editor, and on occasion an expert witness for the defense of civil resisters in court.

