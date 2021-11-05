One of the most perplexing of the many puzzling statements made by Jesus is the statement that we must become child-like, (not childish), to enter the Kingdom of Heaven. That's almost as challenging as "The last shall be first," and You must be born again," the point that confounded the scriptural scholar and chief pharisee, Nicodemus.
But many of the well-known English poets also made the point that "The child is father to the man." This was especially shared by the Romantic poets who believed that imagination was a greater gift than reason and logic. The leading advocate of this school was the poet laureate, William Wordsworth. Notice his famous lines from "Intimations of Immortality." "Heaven lies about us in our infancy/ Shades of the prison house begin to close / Upon the growing boy" That child saw that "meadow, grove, and hill /The earth and every common sight/ Did seem appareled in Celestial Light/ The Glory and the freshness of a dream."
Blake, also in his "Auguries of Innocence,” saw that it was easy for a child "To see a world in a grain of sand/ A heaven in a wild flower/ Hold infinity in the palm of his hand, Eternity in an hour." These amazing lines are so metaphorically rich, that I used to often spend whole class periods discussing with students what they meant: ''Heaven in a flower? Eternity in an hour?" No way, screams the rationalist.
But consider for a moment the little word "in.” Only in imagination would it be easy to crawl inside a flower like Ariel in "The Tempest": "Where the bee sucks, There suck I, In a cowslip's bell I lie." That would be easy for a child, who, once "in,” could look about at the gorgeous colored skies and inhale the heady fragrance of the air, lean back on the soft cushion beneath him, and announce. “This is Heaven; I'm staying.”
Evangelist Joseph Prince has pointed out that "eternity" is not a length of time, but rather a state of being." That's why God from the "burning bush could say, "I AM that I AM" “Am” is a state of being verb not one of action — “I AM the Lord; I change not." and "Jesus Christ the same: yesterday, today and forever.” and "This IS my beloved Son in whom I AM well pleased.
The Kingdom of Heaven, childhood, and eternity are all present tense.
Anyone looking back on that grade-school crush must remember how his or her perception of the beloved totally erased all imperfections. In the fourth grade I was madly in love with the little blond-haired blue-eyed angel sitting across from me in English class.
Frozen by the fear that she might laugh at me if I told her, I remained silent. But "eternity was in her lips and eyes/ Bliss in her brows' bent." She moved away to Tennessee the following summer, then sent a letter saying she loved me and missed me. I hid that letter under the floor-board in my room in the old farmhouse, and read it so often I wore it out.
I stumbled upon a picture of that fourth grade class recently, and there, alas, was Joanna, just a thin little wisp of a girl with brown cotton stockings, baggy at the knees. But nobody will ever convince me that her radiant blue eyes were any less beautiful than Dorothy Malone’s, who reminded me of Joanna in the 50's movie "Pylon”. My poem about her, "To Joanna, 4th Grade,” can be found at www.friendliarts.net.
Dylan Thomas also touches upon that theme: “This side of truth you may not see my son/ King of your blue eyes in the blinding country of youth,/ That all is undone ... and the words of Henry Vaughn also come to mind: "Happy the days when I/ Shined in my angel infancy.”
But to grow in imagination, a child needs the freedom to explore the amazing world around him.
Here's Blake once more: "How sweet I roamed/ From field to field/ And tasted all the summer's pride/ Till I the Prince of Love beheld/ Who in the sunny beams did glide.”
