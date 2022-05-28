Once again I find myself in a position to see what is good in this world. It is the little things that make a day so wonderful and it comes to me this week in the thousands of elementary through college students who have toured Chahinkapa Zoo!
On Monday it was time to release the new tigers into their habitat. It was early afternoon and most classes were already back in their buses returning to their towns as many had quite a trek indeed! One school remained and the students were very hopeful that they would be lucky enough to see Zaida and Tillie explore their habitat space.
Eagerly and very quietly they lined up along the viewing fence. The crate was in place and Tom opened the shift doors. These beautiful felines stepped from the crate and instead of running to the large outdoor habitat they darted into their new dens off exhibit. Much to my disappointment for the kids, I was ready to make a short speech explaining the tiger behavior and to apologize about the brevity of their view.
Instead, my heart was awarded by the sounds of clapping and cheering from the students and teachers! Yes, these wonderful and gracious children were just so appreciative of spying the tigers if even for a second that they were elated.
I have brought in many animals through my 31 years at Chahinkapa and this day will remain a favorite! Thank you, kids, for your genuine excitement and joy. This is an example of why and how our world will survive all the changes in nature and environment! Sincere and unspoiled, the good will prevail.
