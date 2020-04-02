North Dakota’s governor, who for months has been angling to siphon the ND Legacy Fund for the F-M Diversion, publicly likened this year’s Fargo flood “disaster” to the coronavirus pandemic. Fargo’s mayor, donning his hazard vest and doing his best to hype fears of a flood emergency, acted more like the pitchman for Oxiclean than a credible public servant. There is no flood, the frost was minimal, this winter’s average precipitation caused no big run off – a surprise to no one except the local National Weather Service prediction celebrity.
Fargo’s leaders have spent nearly 700 million state and local tax dollars on the F-M Diversion, including $130 million to 40 homeowners and their golf course in Oxbow, and $19 million to lawyers. From the annual spring “Sky is Falling” routines by Fargo’s leaders, this spending has done next to nothing towards protecting Fargo from a 2009 type flood.
How did it go so wrong, and when?
The JPA Editorial Team has written hundreds of articles explaining how the F-M Diversion went wrong. We recently came across materials from 2010, including an article written by Forum reporter Helmut Schmidt, that verify nearly everything we have been writing about the past eight years. At issue in 2010 was whether to move forward on the U.S. Army Corps preferred plan, that would “remove approximately 30 square miles” of flood plain, or go with the locally preferred plan, now known as Plan B, that “will remove approximately 80 square miles” of flood plain. (Army Corps, April 2010).
Schmidt reported, on Feb. 5, 2010, that Army Corps representatives warned Fargo leaders that: “Choosing a North Dakota diversion would likely get the local plan dumped from consideration due to cost, engineering and environmental concerns. . . “ Helmut went on to report that the Fargo’s preferred diversion did not have the best cost benefit ratio, and that Clay County’s Kevin Campbell believed that the environmental risks were “too big to ignore.”
“The local costs are critical” was Mayor Mahoney’s contribution. At that time, Schmidt reported, the Army Corps’ preferred plan with the highest cost-benefit ratio that fully protected the F-M Metro, could have been completed for a total of $871 million. “That plan would qualify for a 65 percent federal cost share, meaning local taxpayers would pay $305 million.” According to Kevin Campbell: “That’s a significant amount of money for us not to be paying attention to.”
The how and the when are not in dispute. Fargo’s leaders ignored the Army Corps recommendations and instead chose a plan nearly three times the size of what the Army Corps proposed, not to protect Fargo, but to protect undeveloped flood plain for future growth. We are now $700 million in the hole and, according to the flood panic recently showcased by Mahoney and Burgum, no further along towards protecting Fargo.
2020 has brought us a real emergency, one that will require our rainy-day Legacy funds just to keep our state and local governments afloat, and our citizens out of soup lines. Oil is at $10 a barrel and Fargo’s much lauded sales tax is in the hole. It’s time to for responsible leaders to pull the plug on the F-M Diversion.
You can read Helmut Schmidts’ 2010 article at http://fmdam.org/usace-warns-nd-diversion-is-risky-and-rushed/.
JPA Editorial Team
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.