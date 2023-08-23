I’ve probably talked about tradition in this column more than once. Usually it’s holiday traditions, but in this case I’m talking about the new tradition of welcoming college students and their families to Wahpeton and getting together at a block party on campus that weekend.
Last year, the first year of Dr. Flanigan’s presidency at NDSCS, he instituted a block party on move-in weekend to introduce the students to the community, and vice versa. Although it had to come together quickly, year one was a success. But year two blew that one out of the water.
More than 1,400 people were served at last Sunday’s event. There were double the vendors, at least, from last year, and there was a good combination of students and residents walking around the Oval. Inflatables, a climbing wall, and an ice cream truck brought it all together. If you’re like me, you probably enjoyed watching the college students play games with both kids and adults alike.
Ultimately, I hope that the community got a chance to see the quality students attending NDSCS, and I hope the students, and their families, see Wahpeton as a warm and welcoming community for their two-year stay.
Now, as we move on to the end of August (gasp!) and into September, we start to bid adieu to summer and start thinking about the fall.
The good news here is that fall in Wahpeton is never short on activities. From high school and college football games and volleyball matches to community events, there’s truly something for everyone once fall arrives.
Make sure you mark your calendars for the upcoming Bull Bash 2023 held on Saturday, Sept. 16, on the NDSCS campus near Frank Vertin Field. Bull riding, mutton bustin’ and plenty of thrills and laughs await those in attendance. You can purchase tickets online at www.wfdbullbash.com, or purchase them at the gate. The gate opens at 5 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m.
And when September rolls around, make sure you head downtown for the Classy and Classic Car Show on Thursday, Oct. 5. In addition to cars, trucks, and motorcycles, the Oakland Grove band will be performing live, and there will be food options and a petting zoo.
But before I get ahead of myself, get out this Friday, Aug. 25, and cheer on the Huskies as they take on Devils Lake at Frank Vertin Field at 7 p.m. And on Tuesday, Aug. 29, the Huskies volleyball team takes on Horace at 7 p.m. at Wahpeton High School. Go Huskies!
CHRIS DEVRIESis Wahpeton's community development director.