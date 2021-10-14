The political climate nationally has a lot of us on edge these days, yours truly included, so I’m going to keep it fairly light this week and talk a little bit about my favorite season — fall.
Don’t confuse that with my favorite time of the year, which is Christmas. I’m talking about all the perks of autumn. To me, there’s nothing like a sunny, 70-degree day with low humidity. Maybe a calm breeze thrown in for good measure. Call it football weather, call it sweater weather … in any case, it’s my game.
Like many people, I enjoy the colors of fall as well. A drive through Chahinkapa on an October day is great, and for an amateur photographer, you couldn’t ask for a better natural backdrop.
I enjoy the return of fall activities. School is back in session (don’t tell my kids I said that), including college, and fall sports kick in and offer more than enough activity to satisfy even the big sports fans. There seems to be an energy around town when all these things start falling into place.
And there’s no doubt I like holidays, especially the fall/winter ones. There are Halloween decorations inside my house and out, mixed with some fall décor (pumpkins and such). Scary movies are on tap for the next few weeks, and pumpkin spice coffee is readily available. Sorry to all you pumpkin spice haters out there, but I’m all about that stuff. And the candles in the house are apple cider scented.
It’s also perhaps the best time of year if you like professional sports. It’s the baseball playoffs, the WNBA playoffs, and the start of the football and hockey seasons.
And finally, as I mentioned in my last column, we have some fun activities coming up but we need some volunteers to make them work. First, I’m looking for some help in decorating Holiday Lane at Chahinkapa. If you are so inclined, or if your service club is looking for some community service time, please let me know. It’s not back-breaking work, it just takes a little time. But the more people we have to help, the faster it will go. Second, please consider entering the Holiday Lights Parade this year. The event will be held Dec. 11, and the more entries we have the better the event will be, especially for kids. See what I did there? Appealing to your sentimental side.
I’ll be at the Chamber’s Mix and Mingle event tonight, so be sure to stop by and say hi.
Chris DeVriesis community development director for the city of Wahpeton.
