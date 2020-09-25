There is something very special about living in the Red River Valley farm country.
We depend on farmers for so much. Besides the obvious … food, there is so much more that the farms and farm families bring to our region.
The beauty of the landscape that changes with the growing season is remarkable. We can tell the month without a calendar just by driving down the highway and witnessing each stage of the farm season. From the tilling of the rich soil to the harvesting of crops, the fields stand majestic with the greens, yellows, and golds. I often compare our community to a Terry Redlin painting. Taking in these farm sites is no exception.
God bless the agricultural world and the good folks working in it providing jobs, industry, and economic growth.
We thank you all and a special shout out to Jirak Brothers Farms for providing all the zoo hay, Cargill for supplying Grandpa’s Petting Zoo animals with corn, and Minn-Dak for the beet pulp necessary for specialized diets.
Happy Harvest.
Kathy
