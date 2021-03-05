Fat tire bicycling is an effective means of dependable transportation that doubles as a fun outdoor recreation activity.
Fat tire bicycling has an interesting history. They became favored two-wheelers in Alaska on snow and in New Mexico on sand. While running floodplain trails in Bismarck, I’ve seen experienced fat bike riders going up-and-down some of the high river banks overlooking the Missouri River.
My fat tire bicycle has 4 inch-wide tires, compared to 1.5 inch-wide tires on a traditional bicycle. I like to bicycle to and from work, making downtown errands and pedaling back-and-forth from work / home for meals. It is a much better habit than jumping into a vehicle every time a short road trip is needed. A backpack works well for deliveries.
Fat tire bicycling promotes year-round physical fitness. It safely takes you places that challenge traditional bikes. Fat tires improve grip and traction on challenging terrain. During recent days of wet, snow-packed and icy street conditions, the bicycle dependably gets you to any destination in town. The extra grip the wide tires provide works on any surface.
They are supposedly excellent in mud but I have not and don’t plan to try that. Street Department guys don’t like mud on our streets! Fat tire bikes can handle potholes and drains that other bikes would throw you off if you hit them the wrong way. The soft, wide tires just roll right over them and absorb the shock.
Fat tires are designed to decrease the cumulative pressure of the bike and biker by adding extra contact surface. Though snow creates challenging traveling conditions, fat tire bikes control wonderfully on it and don’t slide around.
You can bike regardless of weather. Like running, you can dress comfortably for cold conditions. Fat tire bicycles weigh more than a traditional bike that help resist strong winds. The extra weight is balanced by the extra comfort while you drive. Is it rainy? No problem, they are good on wet surfaces.
Fat tire bikes adjust to road conditions. They do not slip on icy asphalt if you are bicycling carefully and responsibly. Care must be taken; ride slower just like a vehicle and don’t make sharp turns. The tires make a wide path through snow that can be a few inches deep.
Fat tire bikes are comfortable. The tires don’t need to be inflated fully and provide high comfort standards at lower tire pressure. Landings are soft when going over bumps. The suspension is integrated into the tires to absorb shocks. The low pressure makes them able to easily roll over obstacles instead of the impact of jumping them and making its way up the bike.
Super-low gears give the legs a great workout. Fat tire biking is ideal cross training for a runner. It strengthens the calves and provides exercise for both the lower and upper body. It’s a terrific aerobic workout! If you’re biking for fitness, fat tire bikes are the way to go.
The contact surface is wider so fat tires create better balance. With traditional biking, a single rock or obstacle can unseat riders and lead to falls and injuries. Fat tire bikes will be slower than traditional bicycles so you will need to be patient if you’re trying to get across town fast. Because the bike takes a lot more effort to ride, it goes at a much slower pace.
They will stop on a dime with your brakes instead of needing several feet or toppling over and sending you flying.
I love the hum of the tires when you get rolling at higher speeds (always under the speed limit when you are 64 years old). They sound like a 18-wheel semi-truck passing you.
Fat tire bikes are multi-purpose and can handle all sorts of trail, road and weather conditions. They are made for North Dakota and Minnesota!
