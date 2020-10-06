October is National Women’s Small Business Month. Women-owned businesses have come a long way since 1972 when women first began to run their own businesses.
The year 1972 was a crucial year for women. It was the first time that it was noted in the U.S. Census Bureau as a year related to female entrepreneurship. For almost 50 years women have continued to make an impact on the economy around the world with the greatest impact being over the last 11 years especially among companies that earn more than $1 million in revenue. Thirty-six percent of small businesses are owned by women. They dominate the beauty, health and fitness industry. Women are more likely to start a business from scratch than they are to buy a pre-established business.
According to an article by What To Become, in the last 20 years the number of businesses owned by women has increased by 100 percent. More than 12 million women own a business in the United States. One of the biggest reasons women choose to be self-employed is the flexibility related to family care. One out of five self-employed women choose to be self-employed because of family commitments.
Overall, women entrepreneurs are making incredible strides but it is still challenging. Many female entrepreneurs report having trouble obtaining the funding they need to succeed. A 2019 Columbia Business School Study showed that women are 63 percent less likely to receive venture capital funding. In order to further women’s success as entrepreneurs they must be given the same funding opportunities that male entrepreneurs receive.
Thank you to all the women entrepreneurs in our area who work hard every day to run the small businesses that make our community unique. You make the Twin Towns a great place to live.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.