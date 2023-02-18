Father Cedric Pisegna in his 6 a.m. broadcast on TBN on Feb. 4 ended his program with a simple three-step approach to overcoming habits one would like to be rid of but lack the will power to break. Habits such as over eating, gossiping, laziness, television and cell phone over-use plus addictions to nicotine, porn and drugs can be overcome by first admitting to God you are powerless to break that stronghold. Then, says Father Cedric, you tell God you believe He has the power to deliver you from that habit, and lastly you trust God with the whole battle based on the scripture, “the battle is the Lord’s.”

His teaching astonished me because I recognized that his three steps, ”admit, trust, surrender” were exactly those I stumbled upon in trying to stop smoking. As I have previously written, I sat in the Econofoods parking lot smoking a butt I had stolen from their outside ash tray and chagrined that I had once again failed in my efforts to quit. Then in desperation I said to God, “God, I just can’t quit so I’m gonna give the battle to you. I’ve heard you can do anything, so thanks.”



