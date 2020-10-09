Leaves with their brilliant fall colors dance in the slight breeze of the morning. Geese are magically keeping their "V" formation overhead managed by the frequent honk of encouragement. And in the distance the bugle of a bull elk claiming his territory completes a perfect fall setting. One does not need to look far for this splendid experience as it happens daily at the Chahinkapa Zoo! Located in beautiful Chahinkapa Park we are fortunate to be on the edge of the central flyway flanked by the Red River of the North.
Other signs of the season changing are evident each week. The grizzly bears are getting a bit slower in their daily training sessions making it clear that their winter sleep will soon be upon us. When they start dragging leaves inside at days’ end we will prepare their dens with hay and straw for their cozy bed.
The primates will enjoy the sunshine, but go inside by 5 p.m. each day. Supper time is earlier and we must provide adequate enrichment for their evening. Typically it should be 45-50 degrees for them to be outside.
Snappy the alligator is in for the winter and his enclosure is kept at 70 degrees as well as the tortoises and other reptiles. Nine adults were on hand to carry this amazing crocodilian to his winter housing.
Temperature alarms are armed 24 hours a day and two heat sources are kept in top condition incase their is an outage with one of them.
In the meantime daily care continues and we work hard to bring you wildlife adventures year round with classes, workshops and special events. Let us know how we can enrich your autumn days.
